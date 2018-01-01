Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom roars atop North American box office

The action blockbuster, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, took a huge bite out of the competition to take the number one spot on the new countdown, although it paled in comparison to the record-breaking 2015 launch of Jurassic World, which grossed $208.8 million (£157.3 million).

The two dinosaur epics, the fourth and fifth instalments in the franchise, are now Universal Pictures' best domestic movie openings ever.

The sequel, directed by J.A. Bayona, easily outpaced its closest box office challenger, although Incredibles 2 still proved to be a popular pick, taking another $80 million (£60.3 million) in its second weekend on release.

Ocean's 8 stole another $11.6 million (£8.7 million) to take third place and crack the $100 million (£75.4 million) mark in North America, ahead of action comedy Tag at four and Deadpool 2 at five.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's massive launch in the U.S. and Canada helped to extend its stay atop the global rundown, with a bumper weekend tally of $256.7 million ($193.4 million). Its total gross to date now stands at $711.5 million ($536.2 million), putting the project well on the path to hitting the $1 billion milestone in the coming weeks from a $170 million (£128 million) budget.

Pratt and Howard's first outing as the leads of the rebooted brand ended its run three years ago with close to $1.7 billion.