Avengers: Infinity War stars discovered shock ending moments before filming

The star-studded Avengers: Infinity War cast only found out how the Marvel blockbuster really ended minutes before filming the shocking scenes.

Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Scarlet Witch, reveals she and her co-stars, including Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Pratt, all learned the fate of their characters from directors Joe and Anthony Russo at the same time on set.

"I found out from the Russos exactly what was going to happen and it wasn't until we shot it on that day we learned what the ending was," she told fans at the ACE Comic-Con event in Seattle, Washington on Saturday (23Jun18).

"They took us into a van - all of us - we were in a van with air conditioning because it was very hot and they told us how the movie was going to end and no one knew. And they were like, 'Now we're shooting it. Go!' and we were like, 'How are we supposed to interpret that?'"

The actors weren't the only ones stunned by the how the story unfolds - cinema-goers were also left gobsmacked after watching the closing scenes, in which half of the universe is randomly wiped out by Josh Brolin's supervillain Thanos.

Fans will have to wait until next year (19) to find out what happens to the Avengers in the currently-untitled Infinity War sequel.

Elizabeth's comments emerge months after Benedict, who plays Doctor Strange, claimed he was one of the lucky few who got to read the entire top secret script before anyone else.

However, it seems the Brit may have been duped, as Joe Russo recently confessed the directors had mocked up "fake" scenarios to avoid the real plot from leaking.

"He (Cumberbatch) thinks he read the whole script," the filmmaker told Channel NewsAsia. "We wrote fake scenes, fake drafts of the script and delivered them to the actors."