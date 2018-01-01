Katherine Heigl apologises for 'inappropriate' cemetery snaps

Katherine Heigl has apologised for a series of "inappropriate" snaps taken at a local graveyard.

The Grey's Anatomy star spent the weekend (23-24Jun18) with family in Buffalo, New York and visited the nearby Forest Lawn Cemetery where her late grandparents and brother are buried.

The 39-year-old documented the trip by uploading a series of since-deleted snaps to her Instagram page, where she posed by a number of headstones, but was later forced to apologise after fans labelled the move inappropriate and disrespectful.

"I noticed on my Instagram page that the post I posted earlier was getting a lot of reaction and I realised you guys are right. That was not appropriate and was disrespectful and I've taken it down," she explained in a video to fans she filmed while driving home with her musician husband Josh Kelley and their children Nancy, Adalaide and Joshua.

"It's kind of a heavy thing to go and visit my loved one's graves and I decided to try and find some moments of levity and humour and didn't realise how inappropriate I was being, so I deeply apologise."

Snaps of the star included a smiling Katherine posing by the headstones of her brother Jason Heigl and grandparents Reinhold and Margaretta Engelhardt, as well as an image of the actress sat on a white stone monument captioned: "I also managed to get in a little gossip with the girls." The mum-of-three also posted a selfie "with an impatient angel".

The 27 Dresses star thanked fans who had alerted her to the insensitivity of the posts and promised to proceed with better judgement in the future.

"Thank you guys for understanding that sometimes I don't think things through clearly enough and I am grateful for your input and for giving me a heads up when I'm maybe going too far," she smiled. "Thank you for forgiving me and next time I will be more thoughtful about other people's feelings and not just my own."