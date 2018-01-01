Lena Dunham and Amber Heard stage protest outside child detention facility in Texas

Celebrities including Lena Dunham, Amber Heard and Bella Thorne joined a protest against the American government's controversial border policy at a detention facility in Texas on Sunday (24Jun18).

The Girls creator took to Instagram to share a picture of a group of celebrities, including Joshua Jackson, Sia and Mira Sorvino, holding protest posters bearing messages such as "End family separation" and "This is about humanity" while standing outside the facility.

They were expressing their outrage over the thousands of migrant children who have been separated from their parents after illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico.

"We came to Tornillo, Texas, to show our solidarity with the families who have been separated, the children who are alone, the parents who are grieving and the undocumented Americans who are losing more than I can fathom," Lena wrote. "Thank you, Tornillo, for showing us a warm border welcome and reminding us that together we rise."

Former Dawson's Creek star Joshua shared video clips of the demonstration in Tornillo, a desert hamlet on the U.S./Mexico border that has become host to a children's detention camp.

Sharing Lena's picture, Joshua added: "This was 10:00 am in Tornillo, Texas. We were standing outside the detention facility where hundreds of children are being held in tents. It was already near 100 F (37.7 Celsius) out there. These are not summer camps. These are not acceptable conditions for children. This is a humanitarian crises of our own making. #stopseparatingfamilies #endfamilydetention."

Amber posted a snap showing her holding a poster which reads, "Apartheid was legal. Holocaust was legal. Legality is a matter of power, not justice", while Sia urged her fans to donate to non-profit organisation Voto Latino and said she would match donations up to $100,000 (£75,000).

Elsewhere, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood took part in a separate demonstration in front of a detention centre in McAllen, Texas.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting the separation of parents and children, but it is not clear what will happen to the minors who have already been removed from their families.