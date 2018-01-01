Michael Douglas keen for Ant-Man prequel

Michael Douglas is up for an Ant-Man prequel focusing on his character Dr. Hank Pym.

Paul Rudd is back as the miniature Marvel hero in new flick Ant-Man and the Wasp, which hits cinemas from next month (Jul18), with Evangeline Lilly returning as Hope van Dyne/ Wasp and Michael as Hank.

And Michael thinks fans would also appreciate a feature focused solely on Hank, a scientist who was Ant-Man when he appeared in Marvel Comics in the '60s.

"I'd like to see him, if there's magic, we do movie magic in terms of flashbacks. How about getting Hank back to his prime age as the Original Ant-Man and kick some serious a*s?" the 73-year-old excitedly told Screen Rant.

"I'm ready. I'm geared. I need a good stunt double. You know, I'll find him, but now you can make me look 40 years younger let's do the whole job!"

Editors have already made Michael look younger in his role as Hank, using de-ageing technology for a flashback scene in 2015's Ant-Man.

For the upcoming sequel, Bobby Cannavale, T.I. and Michael Pena are also returning to the franchise, while Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne are among the cast newcomers.

In an interview with Variety, Michelle, who portrays Hank's wife and Hope's mother Janet, the original Wasp, said she signed on to Peyton Reed's new film after becoming a fan of the original.

"It had this great sense of humour about it, and just this unusual tone," she said. "This new script has the same thing, it's nicely written."