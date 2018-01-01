Evan Rachel Wood participating in hunger strike to protest immigration crisis

Evan Rachel Wood is participating in a hunger strike to protest the separation of migrant families entering the United States.

The Westworld actress will fast for 24 hours as a member of a hunger strike and prayer chain which will last 24 days to honour the more than 2,400 children who have been separated from their parents as they crossed illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.

Evan told People that the protest chain, which was initiated by Kerry Kennedy, daughter of late U.S. politician Robert F. Kennedy, over the weekend (23-24Jun18), that it was a "privilege and not a sacrifice" to participate in the #BreakBreadNotFamilies movement, organised by officials at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights group, La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) and the Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP).

"It's a small price to pay considering what families are going through," she said, before telling her followers on Twitter she was "happy" to fast.

The 30-year-old visited a shelter in McAllen, Texas on Sunday (24Jun18) to deliver supplies to the facility and spend time with some of the families who have been released from detention and are waiting to find out their next step in the process.

"I was buying things that I've bought for my own son," noted Evan, referring to her five-year-old son with ex-husband Jamie Bell. "I broke down when I picked up a pair of shoes that I've bought for him because it made it so personal."

She shared pictures on Instagram showing her shopping for supplies and playing games with children in the centre.

"Just hung out with some of the families at one of the shelters people are sent to while they are being processed or awaiting deportation," the star wrote. "Played with the kids for hours. They were so sweet, insanely smart, and creative. They have obviously been thru (through) a lot and need supplies and medicine."

U.S. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order halting the separation of families, and officials are now working to reunite the minors with their parents.