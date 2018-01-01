Suri Cruise serves up lemonade for thirsty Gay Pride parade revellers

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' enterprising daughter made the most of a hot day in New York by selling lemonade to thirsty Gay Pride March revellers.

Suri Cruise and some friends set up a lemonade stand on the parade route on Sunday (24Jun18) as the 12-year-old's nanny watched on.

Suri and her pals were charging $2 (£1.50) a glass and also offering passersby Rice Krispies treats, according to eye witnesses.

"They had signs all around their table for Pride," a source tells Us Weekly. "She was very sweet and kind, telling everyone to enjoy their day and would smile whenever someone walked past!"

Pride parade attendees walked through Greenwich Village and up Fifth Avenue, led by grand marshals Billie Jean King and transgender advocate Tyler Ford.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga was also an unexpected face in the crowd, surprising fans lining the streets of her hometown by leaning out of her car window to wave.

The singer shared videos of her New York City Pride March celebrations on Instagram, and in another post, showed off her rainbow eyeshadow and ripped jeans, which were decorated with rainbow belt details across her exposed thighs.

"HAPPY PRIDE," she captioned the photo, as she took a trip down memory lane. "outside the restaurant I used to waitress and bartend at! #equality".

Gaga also uploaded footage of herself waving a flag bearing the words "Born This Way", the title of her 2011 hit, printed in rainbow colours.

"I love the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) community more than I can say. So I'll sing it instead. Forever. And that's a NY promise (sic)," she captioned the clip. "One love!"