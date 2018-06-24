NEWS Ocean’s 8 seize UK box-office crown Newsdesk Share with :







Ocean’s 8 – Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) assembles the perfect all-female crew for an audacious heist at the New York Met Gala. Fantastic cast includes Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson and, as their 150-million-dollar mark, Anne Hathaway.



Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reunite for a thrilling new adventure set on Isla Nublar, where a volcano thought to be extinct is about to erupt. Jeff Goldblum rejoins the franchise, now with $4 billion in global cinema ticket sales, as chaos theory expert, Dr Ian Malcolm.



Hereditary – Toni Collette gives a stunning performance in this flesh-creeping horror film about a family with inherited demons. The feature-film debut of writer/director, Ari Aster, it got 5-star reviews across the board.



Deadpool 2 – Ryan Reynolds is back as wise-cracking Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in a second action-packed adventure, in which among other things he protects a special young boy from the mutant Cable (Josh Brolin). In its 6th week of release stands among the UK’s top 12 films of the last 12 months.



Solo: A Star Wars Story – Adventure introducing the young pilot Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and Chewbacca, the fierce yet friendly wookiee who will co-pilot the Millennium Falcon. British-made film’s key cast includes Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany and Woody Harrelson.



Avengers: Infinity War – Marvel’s 19th epic in the last ten years, Infinity War is directed by the Russo brothers and unites a universe of Marvel heroes against super-villain Thanos (Josh Brolin). This truly dazzling spectacle, in its 9th week in cinemas, is one of the top ten hits in UK box-office history.



Sherlock Gnomes – Hit animated comedy in which the great detective Sherlock and his colleague Dr Watson – voiced by Johnny Depp and Chiwetel Ejiofor respectively – investigate a case of missing garden ornaments.



Book Club – Comedy starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen as members of a monthly book club whose lives change when they read Fifty Shades of Grey. Andy Garcia also stars.



The Happy Prince – Rupert Everett stars in a film which he also wrote and directed, as Oscar Wilde, the witty 19th century dramatist who died soon after his release from prison for ‘gross indecency’. Superb British cast includes Colin Firth, Emily Watson, Tom Wilkinson and Anna Chancellor.



Blade Runner: The Final Cut – A smash-hit Secret Cinema presentation, in one London location, of Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic set in 2019, starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Daryl Hannah and Sean Young.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office / Total UK box-office



1 Ocean’s 8 – NEW £4,347,070 £4,347,070

2 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom £3,249,227 £31,205,563

3 Hereditary £834,527 £3,658,446

4 Deadpool 2 £454,656 £31,525,696

5 Solo: A Star Wars Story £375,488 £18,709,126

6 Avengers: Infinity War £184,451 £70,459,199

7 Sherlock Gnomes £178,500 £8,268,657

8 Book Club £163,850 £3,661,322

9 The Happy Prince £151,355 £318,040

10 Blade Runner: The Final Cut – Secret Cinema £127,840 £4,477,691



comScore data up to and including Sunday 24 June 2018 – explore more at launchingfilms.com

