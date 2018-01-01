Jim Carrey bashes Trump with crucifixion artwork

Actor and artist Jim Carrey is using his canvas to criticise U.S. President Donald Trump once again by depicting him appearing to crucify Jesus.

The Mask star has frequently used the Republican leader as inspiration for his paintings over the past year, often depicting Trump in a less-than-flattering light, and his latest creation is no different.

On Sunday night (24Jun18), Carrey took to Twitter to share a new piece, in which he seems to take aim at Trump for his lack of Christian values, portraying the real estate mogul-turned-politician as he hammers a nail into the hand of a person, thought to be Jesus, against a wooden frame.

"Christianity, Trump style," reads the caption. "'Jesus was a loser. A failed carpenter. He's a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren't crucified.'"

He concluded the tweet by adding a link to the vote.gov website, apparently encouraging followers to ensure they are registered to vote in forthcoming elections.

The artwork's reveal comes as Trump continues to face a huge backlash over his administration's handling of the immigration crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico, where young kids had been removed from their asylum-seeking parents and taken to separate detention centres until the President signed an executive order to end the controversial policy last week (ends22Jun18).

Trump has yet to comment on the new painting.

Carrey has previously painted the former reality star standing on a sinking ship named USS Trump as it capsises in a literal sea of lies, and in March (18), shared another quirky portrait of a shirtless Trump eating ice cream.

"Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it's early but I'd like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump," he tweeted, as he tried to get the attention of museum bosses. "It's called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?'"