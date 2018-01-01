Evangeline Lilly: 'I have no idea why Marvel's men moan about their costumes'

Evangeline Lilly has no sympathy for the Marvel men who complain about the superhero suits they have to wear after playing The Wasp in the upcoming Ant-Man sequel.

The former The Lost star rocked a skintight suit for her role as Hope van Dyne, aka The Wasp, in the new movie and admits she was terrified of donning the costume at first after listening to her male peers whine about their outfits in all the Marvel movies.

"I have been hearing Marvel male superheroes complain about their suits for years, and I got into my suit and I was wearing it, working in it, doing my thing, and I was like, 'Just not that bad'," she says.

"Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU (Marvel Comic Universe)? Or have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good?"

Lifting up a high heeled shoe, she laughs and adds, "(Men are like) 'What is this? This sucks. Why are we? Why...'

"A woman’s like, 'I don’t know. This is, like, normal. I wear heels to work. I’m uncomfortable all day. I’m used to it'. You tune it out."

Lilly admits she was relieved she looked good as The Wasp, because the expectations of comic book fans are often impossible to reach.

"Living up to the comic book images of female superhero characters, who all are even more outstanding-looking than Barbie, (is impossible)," she tells news show Entertainment Tonight. "They have, like, 12-inch waists and 45-inch busts and legs as long as me from head to toe. It was a nerve-racking thing to consider.

"I worked long and hard for months with the team, adjusting and tweaking and adjusting and tweaking until I felt like I would not feel like a sham walking on set. And now I walk on set in that suit and I feel like a superhero, I feel like the Wasp, and I feel damn sexy."