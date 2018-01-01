Rebel Wilson to star in and produce comic adaptation Crowded

Rebel Wilson has purchased the film rights to an upcoming comic book, titled Crowded.

The Pitch Perfect star is slated to produce the project, which will be developed under her production company Camp Sugar.

The film's source material, which will be released by Image Comics on 15 August (18), is set in the future - at a time when the global economy is dependent on job sharing and apps. Within the technology-driven world is a popular crowdfunding app that collects money to pay assassins to kill off leaders and business executives.

Written by Christopher Sebela and drawn by Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, the story centres on a woman named Charlie who must spring into action when she finds she has become the target of a multi-million dollar hit. As a means of protection, she hires a low-rate bodyguard she connects with on an app called Dfend, and together they set out to uncover who is behind the death threat.

Sebela has signed on to serve as a consulting producer of the thriller, which marks one of several projects Wilson has in development through her company. The Australian native recently wrapped production of the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake, titled The Hustle, in which she stars alongside Anne Hathaway.

Wilson has a busy few months ahead of her - the 38-year-old Australian star is currently shooting the satire Jojo Rabbit in Prague, Czech Republic and she will also appear in ensemble comedy Isn’t It Romantic, opposite Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra. The comedienne will also serve as an executive producer of that film.