The Gifted star Emma Dumont to stay sharp as comic book heroine Razor

Actress Emma Dumont has landed the coveted role as Razor in moviemaker Rob Cohen's planned adaptation of Everett Hartsoe's comic book series.

The Gifted star will play Nicole Mitchell in the film, about a woman who witnesses her father's death as a 10-year-old girl and spends a decade planning her revenge during a stint in a sanitarium - and xXx and Fast & the Furious director Cohen is convinced he's got the right woman for the job.

"Emma is a renaissance woman," he tells Deadline. "She’s a wonderful actress, a professional ballet dancer, and is currently getting her degree in Robotics Engineering. I have her training in Krav Maga and, believe me, there is nothing she can’t do."

Producer Jeff Most, who is also currently working on The Crow remake, adds, "Emma was born to play Razor. She is the embodiment of Everette Hartsoe’s comic character come to life.

"Emma naturally exudes the inner strength, acumen, athleticism, vulnerability, likability and street-wise intelligence that are the hallmarks of Razor. I couldn’t be more excited about finding the right actress in Emma to bring the character of Razor to life."

Dumont has a busy few months ahead of her - she will also reprise her character Lorna Dane, aka Polaris, for the second season of X-Men TV spin-off The Gifted later this year.

The Seattle, Washington native's film credits to date include True Adolescents, Dear Lemon Lima, and 2012 indie hit Nobody Walks, while she teamed up with David Duchovny for Aquarius, in which she portrayed Charles Manson devotee Emma Karn, and had a regular role as Melanie Segal in 2012 and 2013 TV series Bunheads.