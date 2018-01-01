Khloe Kardashian defends decision to stay with unfaithful boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence about her decision to stand by boyfriend Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal, insisting their relationship has undergone an "enormous rebuilding".

The couple's relationship was rocked in April (18), when disgraced Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan was caught on camera kissing an unidentified woman in a nightclub, just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True.

Video footage of another female joining Thompson at his Cleveland, Ohio home last autumn (17), when his girlfriend was three months pregnant, also surfaced online.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has avoided addressing the controversy since the news first surfaced, but on Monday (25Jun18), she seemingly had enough of critics' comments about their personal drama, and publicly responded to a Twitter follower who had expressed their disappointment in Khloe for apparently forgiving Tristan for his cheating ways.

"I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I'm so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan," wrote the fan, who went by the name "Queen Persia" on the microblogging site. "she preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it's time to walk the walk, she's a hypocrite."

The cutting comment didn't go unnoticed by the new mum, who was quick to hit back.

"Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," Khloe replied. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."

The 33-year-old, who moved back from Cleveland to her native Los Angeles earlier this month (Jun18), also took the time to address a tabloid report suggesting she and Tristan had endured a "tense" dinner outing on Sunday (24Jun18), after she was photographed looking bored at BOA restaurant.

"You make up anything!!," she fumed. "I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM (sic) TIRED AF (as f**k)!! Being out past 10pm is not where I'll have the most energy these days."

"My little mama goes to bed at 8," she continued. "So I have a few hours to enjoy 'being an adult' but truthfully I would rather just stay home with her. But I tried last night lol (laugh out loud)."

During Sunday's night out, Khloe, who turns 34 on Wednesday (27Jun18), was also pictured rocking a large diamond on her left ring finger, sparking speculation of a possible engagement. She did not comment on the new jewellery during her Twitter tirade.