New mum America Ferrera to challenge U.S. immigration policy in Washington

Actress America Ferrera is urging other new mums to join her in Washington, D.C. on 30 June (18) to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies.

Like many Americans, the Ugly Betty star, who is of Latino heritage, has been left shocked and appalled by stories and images of children being ripped from their parents at the U.S./Mexico border - and she is "devastated and beyond furious".

In an open letter, obtained by WENN, the actress reveals she will be part of a rally outside the White House this weekend, where activists will make it clear they do not support Trump on immigration.

"Join me on June 30 in Washington, D.C., or in a city near you to demand an end to this disgusting family separation policy," America writes.

"A new Trump administration policy has been separating children - including babies younger than a year old - from their parents at our border, and detaining them in cages and tent cities. It is cruel and appalling, and it is our moral obligation to demand that it stops.

"Even now that Trump is feeling pressure, he's not solving anything, as there is no plan to reunite the thousands of kids who have already been taken from their parents. And instead of stopping the imprisoning of children, he's proposing locking kids up with their families in cages for indefinite spans of time."

Recalling a visit to one of the detention centres, Ferrera insists they are "prisons", where families and children are treated "like criminals" for "fleeing life-threatening situations and seeking asylum".

She adds, "I just gave birth to my first child four weeks ago. When I hold him in my arms, my heart breaks with the weight of my love for him, and I can’t help but imagine the devastation these parents and their terrified children are going through. As a parent, I can’t help but feel a responsibility to speak out against this horrifying situation. As an American, I know it is my duty to condemn these dehumanizing actions and demand that this never happen in our country, on our watch."

Meanwhile, Idina Menzel and Tina Fey will be part of a Concert For America event in New York on Saturday, which aims to highlight the plight of desperate immigrants.