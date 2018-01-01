Mark Wahlberg's Mile 22 getting a sequel

A sequel to Mark Wahlberg's upcoming action-thriller Mile 22 is already in the works.

Directed by Peter Berg from a script by Lea Carpenter and Graham Roland, Mile 22 is set to be released in August (18), with the film telling the fictional story of an elite American intelligence agent, as played by Wahlberg, who tries to secretly move a police officer with sensitive information out of a foreign country.

It appears executives from STX Entertainment are already convinced that they have a hit on their hands, as The Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday (25Jun18) that they have enlisted writer Umair Aleem to pen a second instalment.

Aleem previously co-wrote 2015 crime film Extraction, starring Bruce Willis and Kellan Lutz, and is in the pre-production phase on Kate, an action movie about a woman who has to solve her own murder.

There's no word on plot details for the sequel or a potential release date.

In addition to Wahlberg, the Mile 22 cast also features Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey and John Malkovich.

For the project, the 47-year-old action man is re-teaming with his frequent collaborator Berg, who he also worked with on 2013 war film Lone Survivor, disaster drama Deepwater Horizon and Boston Marathon bombing movie Patriots Day.

Speaking about the movie to Empire magazine recently, Berg explained that it was nice to have creative freedom when it came to his latest film.

"Everything's different. There's a certain type of pressure that we don't experience when we're making something up," he shared. "There are two other cool pieces to this story that I think people are going to want to see. It's just a lot of fun to play this part: a very unapologetic, in-your-face guy."

Wahlberg was last seen onscreen in comedy Daddy's Home 2 and biographical drama All the Money in the World. He is also currently working on Sean Anders' Instant Family.