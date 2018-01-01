Sarah Hyland jumps to defence of Ariel Winter against Instagram 'pervs'

Actress Sarah Hyland has taken aim at "creeps" posting inappropriate comments on her Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter's Instagram page.

Ariel, 20, shared a rare candid snap of herself dressed down and make-up free while standing with her arms crossed at a gas station on Sunday (24Jun18).

"Honestly the ONLY reason I'm posting this is because I've never seen a more accurate picture of myself," she captioned the shot.

Many followers were quick to praise the young actress for her natural beauty, but it also drew the unwanted attention of some desperate male fans, who pointed out the fact she had gone braless under her grey tank top and noted that her nipples were on show.

The unsavoury remarks infuriated Sarah, who slammed the guys for disrespecting her TV sister.

"To all the pervs commenting on this post..." she wrote under the picture. "GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS (sic)!"

Her fiery message was well-received by Ariel's other followers, who applauded Hyland for silencing the online trolls.

Ariel has yet to share her thoughts on Sarah's fierce remark, but she also put a hater on blast after suggesting the photo had been taken years before she embraced her curvy figure and started posting provocative snaps of herself wearing raunchy outfits online.

"when you were perfect," the critic wrote, prompting Ariel to quip, "This got taken of me two days ago."

Hyland has always been protective of Winter after growing up together on set, and she previously explained how she helped the youngster build up her body confidence.

"It's about being confident in your self, and not letting people's hateful words get to you," she shared to People.com. "Just surround yourself with positivity and not let the negativity get to you."

"I like to think we - me, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara (fellow Modern Family co-stars) - helped her be confident with her body and herself," Sarah continued. "I mean, she was 11 years old when I met her. I was 18. I tried to be a good role model for her, and a true older sister for her because she's such a sweet little girl."

Sarah's Instagram defence of Ariel occurred days after she was hospitalised with a swollen face. The 27-year-old shared a snap of her ailment on social media last week (ends22Jun18), but did not disclose what had caused the intense swelling. She has since been discharged.