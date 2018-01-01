Lindsay Lohan planning reality TV series about her Greek club empire

Lindsay Lohan is developing a new reality show for MTV.

The series will centre upon her life in Greece, where she has launched a small business empire as a club boss - she recently opened a venue in Mykonos and plans to open another one in Rhodes.

"There's a business side to my life now, but I'm not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me," the Mean Girls star tells The New York Times.

And she hopes the new TV project will help people finally come to terms with the fact she's no longer the wild party girl she was a decade ago, when Lindsay was more famous for her antics than her movie and TV projects.

"I'm a normal, nice person. A good person," she explains. "I don't have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past. People have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because... it's gone. It's dead. And that's the most important thing to me.

"I think success is the best revenge - and silence, as a presence," she adds. "When I chose to change my future, my life, I was like, 'Where's the one place I can find silence?'"

Meanwhile, Lohan will reportedly be reprising her character in Tyra Banks' Life-Size TV movie sequel. In the original, the actress played Casey Stuart, opposite Banks as Eve, a doll that comes to life.

During a taped chat with Steve Harvey for his U.S. chat show, Banks was asked for the latest on the project and assured fans that Lindsay would be part of the TV film.

"Lindsay Lohan will... be in Life-Size 2, yes!" she teased. "We’re talking about it right now and she has got to come back!"