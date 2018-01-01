Pete Davidson lands lead in new Black List comedy

Ariana Grande's new fiance Pete Davidson has been given another reason to celebrate after landing his first starring role in a big screen comedy.

The Saturday Night Live regular will portray a charming college dropout who takes a teenage boy under his wing in Big Time Adolescence, a new project from writer/director Jason Orley.

The filmmaker's screenplay had previously landed on the 2014 Black List, an annual collection of the best Hollywood scripts yet to be picked up for development.

Davidson will feature alongside Just Go with It actor Griffin Gluck, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, The Mick's Thomas Barbusca, and young actresses Sydney Sweeney and Oona Laurence.

"This is a story I've wanted to tell for a very long time, and I am so unbelievably grateful to the team at (production company) American High for giving me the chance to bring it to life," Orley said in a statement. "I also couldn't think of a better partner than Pete Davidson to lead our incredible cast."

Production is set to begin in July (18), reports TheWrap.com.

The new career milestone comes almost a week after Pete confirmed his engagement to pop superstar Ariana following a whirlwind romance, which began in May (18) and led to his proposal by the end of the month.

The singer started showing off her new diamond ring earlier this month (Jun18), and during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week (ends22Jun18), the comedian couldn't stop smiling about the news.

"I feel like I won a contest, (it's) so sick (cool)," he grinned. "It's f**king lit (awesome), Jimmy. It's so lit."

He has since also hailed Ariana as his "queen" while celebrating her 25th birthday online on Tuesday (26Jun18) with a series of photos of the couple.

Under another shot of the pair hugging, the funnyman added: "One more for the queen. Words can't express what a real f**king treasure this one is."