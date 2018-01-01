Chrissy Teigen's new cookbook already a top bestseller

Model-turned-TV personality Chrissy Teigen is preparing to serve up another culinary hit after online pre-orders of her new cookbook turned it into a number one bestseller in less than 24 hours.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host unveiled the cover and release date for Cravings: Hungry for More, the sequel to her 2016 Cravings recipe collection, via social media on Monday (25Jun18), and alerted fans to the fact that they could secure their copies of the book now, months before its September (18) launch.

"My second #CRAVINGScookbook is available for pre-order!!" she announced. "Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Breakfast Bake, French Onion Soup with Croissant Croutons, Grilled Pork Banh Mi Sandwiches, Philly French Dip, Roasted Butternut & Pomegranate Salad, and more more more ohhhhhh (sic) there is much to love!"

Celebrity friends and fans, including Jessica Alba, Kris Jenner, Brooklyn Decker, and fellow cook Jessica Seinfeld were quick to share their excitement at the news, while Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she was already "ordering", as singer Jordin Sparks declared, "I must have this!! My Cravings book is falling apart! Congrats!!"

Just a few hours later, Chrissy shared an update for her 18.2 million followers, revealing their enthusiasm for the upcoming release had already propelled the book to the top of Amazon's list of bestsellers.

"Number 1 in all of books!" the thrilled mother-of-two wrote. "Thank you thank you."

She also posted a video clip of herself dancing in a car, which she captioned, "celebrating number one".

"Today was a good day!!!" she added. "thank you so so so so so so so so so so so so much for your love of #cravingscookbook! now it's time for stage two: tummy butterflies hoping you love it as much as the first one (sic)!"

Chrissy's husband, singer John Legend, even decided to have a little fun with his wife's pre-order success to joke about giving up his day job.

"Does this mean I can retire?" he asked, to which pal Kris Jenner replied, "@johnlegend yes for sure definitely (sic)".