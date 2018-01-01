Mark Wahlberg to play literary private eye Spenser for Netflix

Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg are teaming up yet again to develop a series of Netflix films inspired by Robert B. Parker's literary private eye Spenser.

Parker's estate bosses are on board the project about the cocky former boxer, who was previously played on the small screen by Robert Urich in the 1980s, and in a series of TV movies by Joe Montegna.

He featured in 40 detective novels penned by the author, who died in 2010, so there's plenty of source material for pals Berg and Wahlberg to work with.

Their first film will be an adaptation of Parker's Wonderland - one of the eight Spenser mystery novels written by Ace Atkins, who took over the series after Parker died, according to Deadline.

In the Berg-directed film, Spenser will be trying to win back his reputation and his private investigator license following a stretch behind bars.

Berg and Wahlberg, who have previously teamed up for projects like Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor, and new movie Mile 22, will co-produce the Spenser films with Neal Moritz under his Original Film banner.

Meanwhile, Berg and Wahlberg's Mile 22 have already been picked up for a sequel, and the duo is also working on another TV series-to-movie, The Six Billion Dollar Man, at Warner Bros.

The new Spenser films will be shot in Wahlberg's native Boston, Massachusetts, where the actor also filmed The Perfect Storm, The Departed, The Fighter, Patriots Day, Ted and its sequel.

"There are so many great stories to be told here, there are so many great characters," he recently told Deadline.