Serena Williams knew she'd marry 'hot' tech guy Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams knew she'd marry Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian because his tech talk turned her on.



The American-Armenian Internet entrepreneur and investor married the tennis ace last year (Nov17), two months after Serena gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, and now she's opening up about the pair's courtship, insisting she knew her husband was Mr. Right the moment she met him.



"I had this sense, like, 'I’m going to marry this guy, but I’m not ready yet, but I know I’m going to marry this guy'," she tells InStyle.com. "I didn’t know his world at all, but I've always been tech-savvy. I had a few investments before I met him, and I wanted to know more.



"So we started talking, just as friends. Just casually chatting. I was getting hot when he was talking about it all... I love his world."



The sports star, model and entrepreneur is delighted with her family life at the moment and is not keen to have more kids anytime soon, adding, "If I weren’t working, I’d already be pregnant."



Williams recently returned to the world tennis circuit after a lengthy maternity break, but she might quit altogether if she falls pregnant with baby number two: "I don’t know if I want to play if I have another baby..."



Part of her aversion to having more offspring right away is down to training - hitting the court as a new mum means a lot more preparation.



"I’m in the locker room pumping before a match because my boobs are so big," she shares. "When I pump, they go down a size or two and I go out and play."

