Michael Douglas: 'Catherine Zeta-Jones has earned her success'

Michael Douglas has supported his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones over her recent headline-grabbing interview, insisting she has "earned" her success.

Earlier this month (Jun18), The Mask of Zorro star made headlines when she told British newspaper the Daily Mirror that she is "sick of being humble" and feeling bad about her good looks, her wealth and her showbiz marriage.

Husband Michael admitted to E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Ant-Man and The Wasp earlier this week (begs25Jun18) that he was unfamiliar with the interview, but insisted his wife is still humble and has earned her success.

"She comes from humble roots. She's a humble young lady," he shared. "If you got it, flaunt it. She's probably saying I've worked hard enough. She earned it."

In the Daily Mirror chat, Catherine, 48, said: "One thing I'm not is humble anymore. I'm sick of being humble. I really am. 'So sorry I'm rich. So sorry I'm married to a movie star. So sorry I'm not so bad looking.' No sorrys. Enough."

Speaking to E! News, the 73-year-old also praised the Chicago star's career, saying that she is throwing herself into her homeware range Casa Zeta-Jones as the acting roles get harder to come by.

"She's branching out in a couple other areas. She's got a whole branding line of Casa Zeta-Jones and she's on (shopping channel) QVC and she's an entrepreneur and I totally support her," he explained. "The acting roles, particularly for ladies at a certain age, become much more difficult. This is something where you can actually control your life so she really enjoys it."

Michael has been married to the Welsh actress since 2000, and they share son Dylan, 17, and daughter Carys, 15.