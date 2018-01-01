Daniel Craig pulls out of TV show to prepare for Bond 25

Daniel Craig has departed TV show Purity because of his Bond commitments.

Excitement has been mounting over the new 007 flick, Bond 25, following news Danny Boyle will be directing and co-writing the script with long-time collaborator John Hodge, and it looks like production is going to kick off any day now following Daniel's exit from the highly-anticipated TV series.

In an article in The New York Times Magazine profiling author Jonathan Franzen, who penned 2015 novel Purity which the Showtime series is based on, it was revealed Daniel had pulled out.

In her article, journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner writes that Jonathan was first called by Oscar-nominated writer and director Todd Field, who is co-writing the Purity script, to say production had been halted.

"The phone rang again, and again he stood up to take the call," Taffy continued. "It was Daniel Craig, who had been tentatively cast to star in the show. He was being summoned to do another James Bond movie and couldn't wait for Purity. But, he told Franzen, the entire experience had been extraordinary. He was very sad this wasn't going to work out. They'd tried, hadn't they?

"Franzen sat down and blinked a few times."

News of Daniel's casting as Purity's Andreas Wolf, the charismatic leader of a fictional competitor to WikiLeaks, was reported in early 2016, not long after the English actor stated he'd rather "slash his wrists" than play Bond again as he was "over it at the moment".

Bond 25 is slated to hit cinemas in 2019.

This week (begs25Jun18) it was revealed that 50-year-old Daniel will be receiving a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, joining Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Michael Buble, Faith Hill, and Dolly Parton as part of the Class of 2019.