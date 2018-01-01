Sarah Hyland back in the gym after medical issue

Actress Sarah Hyland is working on building up some muscle again after receiving her doctors' approval to head back to the gym following a recent health scare.

The Modern Family star took to her Instagram Story timeline on Tuesday (26Jun18) to document her first sweat session in a while, which she managed to squeeze in before returning to filming her upcoming movie The Wedding Year.

"Workout before work," Sarah captioned one clip of herself lying on the floor in the gym, as she admitted it was taking her a little time to adjust.

"I'm normally shaky, but I'm even shakier from working out," she told fans.

"Finally have clearance to workout," Sarah wrote beside a follow-up photo of her side-profile. "Abs here I come. It's been a while. Strong > (is better than) skinny."

The 27-year-old, who battled kidney dysplasia and underwent a kidney transplant in 2012, previously revealed she was unable to exercise due to an undisclosed health issue after hitting back at online trolls who suggested her thin frame was due to an eating disorder.

"I haven't had the greatest year," she posted in a series of notes on Twitter last year (17). "Maybe one day I'll talk about it, but for now I'd like my privacy.

"I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes. I have been told that I can't work out, which, for me, is very upsetting."

She also explained her medication can sometimes make her face swell up: "I don't mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life...," she added, without going into further detail about the health problem.

It appears that may have been the reason for her most recent hospitalisation, which occurred last week (ends22Jun18), when she shared a snap of her swollen face.

"Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute (sic)," read the caption. "This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I've decided to share my truth. As painful as it is. So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I'm very grateful it was. Health should always come first."