Scarlett Johansson: 'I didn't audition to date Tom Cruise'

Scarlett Johansson has slammed reports suggesting she "auditioned" to date Tom Cruise.

During a recent appearance on U.S. newswoman Megyn Kelly's daytime TV show, former Scientologist Brendan Tighe claimed the Avengers star was among the women who lined up to win a date with Cruise following the breakdown of his marriage to Nicole Kidman.

And Johansson has been quick to respond, calling his allegations "crazy".

"The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning," the actress says in a statement. "I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man, aka Brendan Tighe, would come up with a crazy story like that."

Tighe told Kelly he came across the list of Cruise prospects while he was serving as a member of the actor's Scientology security unit, and confessed Johansson's was the only one he recognised.

Church of Scientology officials have also denied Tighe's claims.

Karin Pouw, a representative from the Church of Scientology International told Kelly, "Brendan Tighe was a Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization security guard/night watchman from 2002 to 2009. The access he boasts of having was largely limited to viewing security cameras from a guard booth. He was removed from that position for dereliction of duty."

Cruise briefly dated actress Penelope Cruz following his marriage split and then fell for Katie Holmes, who he wed in 2006. The couple is now divorced.

Scarlett, meanwhile, was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She is currently dating comedian Colin Jost.