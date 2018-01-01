Michael Douglas proud of family's next generation of actors

Michael Douglas is excited at the prospect of having the next generation of his family take over Hollywood as his kids are all interested in pursuing acting careers.

The Ant-Man star followed in his father Kirk's footsteps to forge a career onscreen in the late 1960s, and his two teenage children with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones have already shown enthusiasm about continuing in the family business, joining their big half-brother Cameron.

"We got another generation going!" Michael laughed on breakfast show Good Morning America. "My oldest son Cameron is an actor; Dylan just graduated - they did every single show in the world (at school); my daughter Carys is at... summer theatre camp right now, she's 15, and my niece Kelsey Douglas (is acting too), so there's four of them."

The 73-year-old recently visited his dad Kirk Douglas in Los Angeles and discussed their screen legacy, and Michael admitted they were both thrilled at the idea of the youngsters continuing to build on their family's reputation in Hollywood for decades to come.

"I was just out in L.A... and I saw dad and we were kind of reminiscing, and I said, 'Look at us, dad, between the two of us we've done over 160 movies in 80 years, and we got four more Douglases coming up here, so this could easily be 250 movies in 100 years," Michael marvelled.

He also shared his interest in getting the whole clan together to share the big screen in a real family movie.

"I'll work on that!" he quipped. "Hope Disney's listening out there! (It) should be a family film."