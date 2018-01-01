Julia Roberts shows off famous cheesy grin in first Instagram post

Julia Roberts has finally succumbed to the lure of social media and joined Instagram.

The Oscar-winning actress, 50, has famously been reluctant to dip her toes in the murky waters of social media.

However, on Tuesday (26Jun18), the Erin Brockovich star shared her first social media post in which she showed off her iconic smile while sat outside beside a tree wearing shorts and a black sweatshirt with the slogan "Love", which she simply captioned, "Hello."

On her verified profile, in which she's described herself as a "human", the mother of three has already gained 227,000 followers, which is bound to increase in the coming days.

In the past Julia has been critical of social media comparing it to "cotton candy", and calling it a haven for "hatefulness".

"(Social media is) kind of like cotton candy: It looks so appealing and you just can't resist getting in there, and then you just end up with sticky fingers and it lasted an instant," the Pretty Woman actress told Marie Claire in 2013. "There's an anonymity that makes people feel safe to participate in hatefulness. I like a good old-fashioned fistfight if people are p**sed off at each other."

Despite her reticence, Julia has been seen on other celebrities' Instagram pages, most recently in a selfie with Rebel Wilson and Amber Rose after attending Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California last month.

In an interview with InStyle in 2016, Julia admitted that she feared that she might become addicted to Instagram if she had the app on her phone.

"I mean, we were talking about Instagram. Everyone has Instagram on their phone," she told InStyle magazine. "And I just, yeah, (if I had it) I would be looking at it all the time."