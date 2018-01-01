Kim Kardashian forces Tristan Thompson to unblock her on Instagram

Kim Kardashian begged Tristan Thompson to unblock her on Instagram at Khloe Kardashian's birthday party.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated her sister's birthday at a house party on Wednesday (27Jun18) where family and friends joined Khloe in opening presents by a glowing fire pit.

And the reality star took the opportunity to jokingly confront her sister's disgraced boyfriend Tristan, who was caught cheating two months ago (Apr18), about being blocked in a series of videos shared to her Instagram story.

"Alright guys, so, what do you think? It's Khloe's birthday, do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?" Kim asked her 113 million followers, laughing, as she pointed to the basketball player, who was lying on a lawn chair behind her playing on his phone.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player appeared lighthearted, laughing at Kim and agreeing: "For Khloe's birthday, I think it's only right, I got you."

"I'm unblocked guys!" the make-up mogul exclaimed moments later as Tristan pulled up Instagram on his phone.

As Kim spied over his shoulder, she joked to Khloe about trying to find out the passcode to his phone, to which Tristan tellingly mumbled: "She knows it." So excited about getting Tristan to follow her again, the mum-of-three even shared a close-up video of the Canadian athlete pressing the unblock button.

Tristan reportedly blocked Kim and a number of Khloe's friends in the wake of his high-profile cheating scandal, which hit headlines just days before Khloe gave birth to their baby daughter True.

But the family put on a united front for the reality star's 34th birthday, amid claims they have all forgiven the NBA star.

Taking to Instagram to wish her sister a happy birthday, Kim wrote: "Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart."