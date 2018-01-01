Benicio del Toro: 'Method acting is just common sense'

Method acting fan Benicio del Toro is adamant that the technique is less complicated than people think.

Actors such as Daniel Day-Lewis, Jared Leto and Robert De Niro are famous for method acting, where a performer fully immerses themselves into a role to make sure they think and feel like their characters, as opposed to just looking like them.

Benicio has also been known to full throw himself into a part, including when he burned himself with cigarettes while shooting 1998 psychedelic drama Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

"People have a misconception of what method is. When they say, 'Oh, you're a method actor', I hear, 'Go get some help!' You're like a schizophrenic or something. It's really just common sense," he clarified for British newspaper Metro.

And asked if he ever goes "fully Daniel Day-Lewis", he replied: "I respect Daniel a lot. He can do whatever he wants because his thing works and we have proof. But I like to have a laugh too. It's O.K. to have a laugh."

The Oscar winner is currently promoting drug drama Sicario: Day of the Soldado, a follow up to 2015's Sicario.

He's also recently starred in blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, proving he's happy to mix up more serious roles with fun characters.

"I did it because they invited me!" the 51-year-old smiled. "And I don't see the logic in saying no to great movies and great characters and the possibilities of exploring new things. I like all kinds of movies."