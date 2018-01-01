NEWS Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons living together in $25,000 per month apartment Newsdesk Share with :







Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons are reportedly living together in a luxury Los Angeles apartment.



The young pair is yet to confirm their romance but rumours have been rife after reports emerged last month (May18) suggesting the NBA star had been dating Kendall behind singer Tinashe's back.



And it appears the model has decided to take the next step with the Australian athlete amid claims they are setting up a Hollywood home.



Insiders told editors at TMZ the couple is shacked up in a luxury apartment in Los Angeles, located close to the area's fashionable Fairfax District. The news outlet reported they are shelling out $25,000 (£19,000) per month on the rental pad, which is rumoured to boast five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a swimming pool.



According to TMZ's report, the lease for the property spans several months, suggesting the loved-up pair are serious about co-habiting.



Adding weight to the website's claims, both Kendall, 22, and Ben, 21, has reportedly been seen emerging from the home in recent weeks.



They were also spotted locking lips earlier this week (starts25Jun18) at a nearby petrol station, and, later, snapped grocery shopping together at high-end health food store Erewhon Market in L.A.



“They were both browsing around right in the front, way out in the open,” a source told Page Six. “Definitely not hiding their relationship from anyone."



News of the couple's new residence comes shortly after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allegedly bought Charlie Sheen's former Beverly Hills mansion, complete with five bedrooms, a tennis court, a swimming pool and a playground.



According to TMZ, the reality star bought the property for a cool $8.55 million (£6.54 million) last August, but is still adding the finishing touches - removing and replacing the fireplace and remodelling the kitchen and bathrooms.

