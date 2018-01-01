Ryan Phillippe's assault accuser seeking communications between him and Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Phillippe's ex-girlfriend is asking a judge to force him to turn over communication with his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon in her civil trial against him.

Model Elsie Hewitt filed suit against the actor in September (17), claiming he became violent and left her with bruises after allegedly grabbing her and throwing her down a flight of stairs twice, while yelling, "Get the f**k out of my house...", when she tried to retrieve her items following their break-up.

Hewitt was reportedly hospitalised for injuries she sustained from her alleged altercation with her ex and she subsequently obtained a temporary restraining order against Ryan, which expired a few days later. The Los Angeles City Attorney subsequently refused to prosecute the actor after investigating the incident.

Phillippe has denied the allegations against him and accused Hewitt of extortion.

Hewitt has now filed a motion to compel in the civil assault case, claiming the actor is refusing to give her documents and photos she requested in the past. According to The Blast, Hewitt is hoping to get her hands on any communication Ryan had with Reese over the alleged abuse.

The model is also seeking information about his physical training regiment and any supplements or drugs he may have been taking at the time of the alleged assault. Hewitt previously accused the actor of abusing steroids, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, and she demanded he make available text messages she allegedly sent him about his drinking and drug use.

Hewitt is seeking more than $1 million (£763,600) in damages.