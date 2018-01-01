Rachel Bilson still 'trying to figure out' co-parenting with Hayden Christensen

Rachel Bilson is still coming to terms with life as a co-parent.

The actress broke up with longtime partner Hayden Christensen last year (17) after almost a decade together and Bilson admits finding a flow when it comes to parenting their three-year-old daughter, Briar Rose, can be "tricky" at times.

"We're still kind of trying to figure it out," she tells People magazine. "It's a tricky one. And I don't know that there is any right way, necessarily."

"We say, 'Mommy has a house and Daddy has a house', but she's pretty young to have an indepth conversation," she adds. "Most important for me is that Briar is OK and secure and stable. No matter what I'm dealing with or how much it hurts or how much anger there is, it's just about her."

Bilson explains she looks to her mother, sex therapist Janice Stango, as an example because she made her feel secure when her parents were going through a divorce when the actress was younger.

"My mom was a great mom," she says. "My parents went through a divorce and she showed me nothing but love, so I was totally secure and OK."

"Briar needs to feel loved from the people she loves the most," she adds. "She has that love that is unconditional, so I think we're doing OK... I'm doing everything right now. I'm working and I have my girl and I have this cool house with the bunk beds that she really wants. I don't really know what's next, but I'm enjoying the moment."