Actor Paul Rudd has no idea why he was sent to Taiwan to promote Ant-Man and the Wasp weeks before its premiere, because they couldn't even screen the movie.

The star reprises his role as Marvel superhero Ant-Man for the follow-up to his 2015 release, and jetted off to the city of Taipei in mid-June (18) to promote the upcoming blockbuster.

Paul enjoyed exploring the Taiwanese capital, but he is still a little confused about the timing of the trip, on which he was joined by co-star Evangeline Lilly, who portrays the Wasp, because the high-profile red carpet event held for the film didn't include an actual screening.

"Taiwan was an amazing place," he told breakfast show Good Morning America. "(I'd) never been there... and people were so friendly and it was... kind of strange...

"What was weird was there was a big red carpet event but we didn't show the movie. It was this press tour but because it was a while ago and the movie hadn't come out yet, they (studio officials) didn't have the movie to show them, so we just kinda sat around, I made dumplings on TV, but it was cool. It was a neat place to visit."

Ant-Man and the Wasp had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (25Jun18), and will open in some theatres worldwide next week (begs02Jul18), but fans in countries like the U.K., Italy, Portugal, and Japan will have to wait until August (18), because Disney and Marvel bosses didn't want the box office figures to suffer from interest in the soccer World Cup tournament.

Admitting this will be one of his longest press tours to date, Paul explained, "Well, the World Cup has kind of affected the way the movie's being released so it's going to be going throughout most of the summer."

One Marvel devotee even launched a failed campaign online in May (18) to urge studio chiefs to reconsider the staggered roll out of the film, insisting many superhero fans have no interest in the sporting extravaganza, which runs until 15 July (18) and are more concerned about spoilers leaking before it's even opened in local cinemas.