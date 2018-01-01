Mission: Impossible star in talks for The Shining sequel

Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson is in talks to join Ewan McGregor in The Shining sequel.

McGregor has already signed on to play the grown-up Danny Torrance in the adaptation of Stephen King's Doctor Sleep, which will revisit the plot of director Stanley Kubrick's horror classic, set in a spooky, remote hotel.

The Scottish star is playing the son of Jack Nicholson's manic caretaker character, but it remains to be seen what part Ferguson will take on, if she signs up for a role in the project.

Mike Flanagan will direct the sequel, based on King's 50th novel. He has also reworked Akiva Goldsman's adapted screenplay for the project. Goldsman will serve as the film's executive producer.

Danny Lloyd played McGregor's troubled young character in the cult 1980 movie, which also starred Nicholson and Shelley Duvall as his parents, and now the story picks up several decades later as Ewan's character tries to come to terms with the demons that have been haunting him since he was a little boy, while working as a hospice employee who attempts to help the dying make peace with death.

According to Deadline, he establishes a psychic connection with a young girl who shares his extreme extrasensory abilities, and who is being targeted by a scary group with similar powers. Her experiences take Danny back to the horrors of the Overlook Hotel, where the story around The Shining took place.

Ferguson has become an in-demand name since appearing opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. She'll reprise her role as Ilsa Faust in next month's (Jul18) Mission: Impossible - Fallout.