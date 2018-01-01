Nicholas Hoult and Miles Teller among frontrunners for Top Gun 2 role

Actors Nicholas Hoult and Miles Teller are reportedly two of the favourites to join Tom Cruise onscreen in the highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel.

The long-awaited follow-up is thought to be in the early stages of production, with Cruise reprising his role as hotshot pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell at the end of May (18) on location near San Diego, California.

However, it seems filming has been paused as Cruise and his Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski fill out the rest of the cast, before the screen icon embarks on a global press tour for his other upcoming blockbuster, Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Cruise and his fellow producers, including movie mogul Jerry Bruckheimer, have been holding screen tests in recent weeks to find the perfect fit for the son of Maverick's wingman and best pal Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw, the character originally played by Anthony Edwards, who was killed off in the 1986 military drama.

Among those allegedly being considered for the part were The Maze Runner's Dylan O'Brien and Zoey 101 actor Austin Butler, but now the shortlist has been whittled down to X-Men: First Class star Nicholas Hoult, Whiplash's Miles Teller, and Hidden Figures actor Glen Powell, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Twins Aaron and Adam Weiss previously shared the role of the young Bradley Bradshaw in filmmaker Tony Scott's original Top Gun, with Meg Ryan starring as his mother, Carole.

It's not yet known if Meg will be reuniting with Cruise for the sequel, but earlier this month (Jun18), Val Kilmer was confirmed to be returning as rival pilot, Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky.

Top Gun: Maverick, which will feature Cruise's character serving as a mentor for a new generation of young U.S. Navy fighter pilots, is scheduled to open in movie theatres next summer (Jul19).