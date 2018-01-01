Matthew McConaughey's 'clock was ticking' when he first met Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey is convinced he was destined to marry model Camila Alves because their meeting occurred as his biological clock started "ticking" away.

The Dallas Buyers Club star was itching to leave the life of a bachelor behind him as he approached the age of 40, but feared his chances of falling in love and starting a family were fast disappearing - until he crossed paths with the Brazilian beauty in a Los Angeles nightclub in 2006.

"I mean, the clock was ticking - I was about to be 40 and my plan was to be married and have kids by that age," he told Cigar Aficionado magazine. "But I didn't want to play the game of starting to feel anxious because, with too much anxiety, you can't find a mate. And then you make a hasty decision.

"I knew men who had made hasty decisions and women who had done the same thing. But at that point, I wasn't hunting. And then this amazing woman walked across my field of vision and I thought, 'Who is that?' And it was Camila."

The couple hit it off almost immediately, but it would take three requests for a proper date before Camila agreed - and the rest is history.

Matthew proposed on Christmas Day in 2011, and they tied the knot in 2012.

He is now a happy father-of-three, and the actor previously admitted he has been under Camila's "spell" ever since their first meeting.

"I have been very faithful with my wife, very selfishly," he told Playboy magazine. "I like being under her spell. I don't want to break that spell."