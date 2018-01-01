Rosie O'Donnell finds Sleepless in Seattle too painful to watch

Rosie O'Donnell can't watch Sleepless in Seattle as she is still recovering from the death of the film's writer/director Nora Ephron.

The star, who appeared in the romantic comedy opposite Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, has admitted it's too painful to relive memories of her late friend and collaborator.

"That's her baby. She did that whole thing," O'Donnell told USA Today. "That movie to me, out of all of them, speaks of who she was in her essence. It's hard to watch that movie without missing her (Ephron) and (it's) a lot of pain for me."

Ephron died of complications resulting from leukaemia in 2012 at the age of 71. To cope with her passing, O'Donnell rewatched all of Ephron's beloved films, including the 1993 classic.

"It was almost a grieving, goodbye process," she shared.

O'Donnell was discovered by Ephron after she appeared in A League of Their Own, alongside Madonna, and won a fan in her son Jacob, who was aged 14 at the time.

"He kept saying, 'Mom, you have to hire Rosie. She's Madonna's friend. And we can meet Madonna,'" she recalled. "I credit Jacob with getting me that gig. He really pushed for it."

And as the issue of women directors being under-represented in Hollywood continues to make headlines, the 56-year-old comedienne and TV personality feels the filmmaker's absence even further.

"God, if we ever needed Nora Ephron, it was now," she said. "She was someone we looked to for feminist leadership, ideals and intellect. There's a big void since she's been gone."