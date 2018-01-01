NEWS Indiana Jones 5 facing production delays Newsdesk Share with :







Indiana Jones 5 has reportedly had its release date pushed back due to production delays.



Back in January (18), it was reported that director Steven Spielberg was eyeing a fifth instalment of the Harrison Ford-led adventure franchise as his next project after, with principal photography due to kick off in the United Kingdom in April 2019.



But according to Variety, plans for the shoot have hit a snag and the production has been put on hold until "key members of the creative team" sign off on a finished script.



This means the film is no longer on track to hit theatres in July 2020, with some insiders suggesting fans may have to wait another year for the blockbuster.



Editors at the film publication report that crew members have been informed of the delay.



Meanwhile, Collider has claimed that Jonathan Kasdan, the son of Raiders of the Lost Ark scriptwriter Lawrence Kasdan, has been invited to board the project to make the necessary script changes.



Kasdan will reportedly replace David Koepp on the film, who was hired in 2016 having worked on the previous instalment, 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. It is not known if he will be rewriting the existing script or simply be making tweaks.



Koepp has long collaborated with Spielberg, penning the screenplays for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds as well as other Hollywood features, such as Mission: Impossible and 2002's Spider-Man. He is currently working on the script for You Should Have Left, a horror film starring Amanda Seyfried and Kevin Bacon.



Oscar-winning filmmaker Spielberg is also working on a remake of West Side Story and is attached to The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara, a historical drama with Mark Rylance.



Representatives for Disney, the studio behind the latest Indiana Jones flick, have declined to comment on the report.

