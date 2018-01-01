Tessa Thompson: 'Janelle Monae and I love each other deeply'

Tessa Thompson and rumoured girlfriend Janelle Monae "love each other deeply" but are happy to let others speculate about the nature of their relationship.

The Westworld actress and Tightrope singer have been supportive of each other since 2015, when Tessa appeared in Janelle's music video for Yoga, but fans began speculating they were in a romantic relationship earlier this year, when Tessa appeared as her love interest in the music video to Make Me Feel and in a short film accompanying her album Dirty Computer.

Neither of them have addressed the nature of their relationship, but the Creed star is happy to let fans continue speculating.

"We love each other deeply, we're so close. We vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that's OK. It doesn't bother me," she told PorterEdit magazine.

The 34-year-old admits she is attracted to both men and women and her family are accepting of her sexuality, encouraging her to be anything she wants to be.

"If I bring a woman home, (or) a man, we don't even have to have the discussion," she stated, before acknowledging that so many people in the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community don't have similar support, leading her to wonder if she should be more open about the nature of their relationship.

"That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself; I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don't," she explained. "So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?

"It's tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we're both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence."

In April, Moonlight actress Janelle come out as pansexual to Rolling Stone magazine, but refused to comment on the relationship rumours.