Backstreet Boys turn MTV elevator into a stage for thrilled fans

The Backstreet Boys keep finding weird and wonderful ways to thrill fans, surprising girls with an elevator concert for MTV's TRL and then performing with children's musical instruments on U.S. late night.

The Backstreet Boys, who were TRL regulars at the height of the popular show 20 years ago, stopped by MTV's studios in New York to appear on the programme earlier this week (beg25Jun18) and thought it would be fun to entertain fans in an elevator car.

The grown-up boy band surprised devotees by stopping on different floors and treating them to renditions of their hit songs - from the smallest stage they've ever performed on.

Brian Littrell started the skit by standing alone in the elevator car as three thrilled fans wearing Backstreet Boys T-shirts got in. Bandmates Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson jumped in on a different floor as the elevator doors opened, and they were joined by A.J. McLean and Nick Carter a few floors later.

Richardson joked, "I like your shirts."

More and more fans packed into the elevator and were treated to a weird Backstreet Boys mini-concert as the band ripped through a cappela versions of I Want It That Way and As Long As You Love Me, joined by their willing devotees, most of which were stunned to be in the same elevator as their pop idols, let alone to be singing with them.

Then, on Thursday's (28Jun18) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the boys, dressed all in white, joined host Fallon and his house band The Roots to perform I Want It That Way with classroom Instruments, like a kazoo and wood block.

The group also performed their new single, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart - their first new song in years - on the show.