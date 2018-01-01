Paris Hilton creates engagement ring replicas after club scare

Paris Hilton has created a replica series of her engagement ring because she's terrified about losing the real thing.

The socialite and DJ misplaced her $2 million (£1.5 million) engagement band while partying in Miami, Florida with her fiance, actor Chris Zylka, back in March (18), and flew into a panic.

Security staff stepped in to help her and Chris look for the pricey piece of jewellery, and the emotional bride-to-be was quickly reunited with the ring, which was spotted in an ice bucket.

Paris, who became engaged to Chris at the end of 2017, didn't comment on the drama, but it appears it prompted her to lock the 20-carat pear-shaped rock away in a safe when she's travelling and attending parties - and wear replicas instead.

"I actually had a couple of replicas made, because I'm scared to go to certain countries and have this ring on," she tells Access Live. "I had three more of those made for DJing and going to certain places."

And her constant jet-setting is wreaking havoc on her wedding plans: "It's very stressful because I'm on a plane, basically, every day, so planning it has been very difficult."

During her appearance on Access Live, Paris revealed she once played in four countries in five days and has been on the road 250 days out the last year, but she loves every minute of her life as a top international DJ.

"It's such an incredible feeling to have thousands of people screaming and crying and dancing and jumping... The energy is just indescribable," she explains, adding she won't be spinning turntables at her wedding reception.

"I think I'm going to be so stressed out with everything else that I'm just gonna have some sick DJs in the line-up."