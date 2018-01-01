Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are prize guests at Indian billionaire's party

Baywatch beauty Priyanka Chopra has kicked her romance with Nick Jonas up a notch by taking him to a friend's engagement party as her date.

The couple was photographed arriving at the bash on Thursday night (28Jun18) in Mumbai, India, where a billionaire's son was celebrating his engagement.

Nick and Priyanka initially played down romance rumours when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together, with the actress insisting they simply arrived as a pair after realising they were sharing a table at the event, but things recently heated up between them and the Jealous singer jetted off to India last week (ends22Jun18) to meet Priyanka's family.

The big trip comes weeks after Nick took his 35-year-old girlfriend as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Shortly after arriving in India, Jonas and Chopra were spotted at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, where they met Priyanka's mother Madhu. The new couple was mobbed by paparazzi and fans as they left the eatery hand in hand.

Following the dinner, Nick shared a video of Priyanka laughing and smiling on his Instagram Story, and sweetly captioned it with the word "Her" and the heart-eyes emoji.

The actress has also gushed about her new beau online, posting a photo from a family day at the beach, where Nick apparently bonded with her younger brother, Siddharth.

"My Favourite Men," she captioned the social media snap, which was taken from behind and featured the two guys standing side-by-side in Goa.

Nick is no stranger to high profile romances - he was previously linked to actresses Kate Hudson and Lily Collins following his 2015 split from beauty queen Olivia Culpo. His other exes include Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus.