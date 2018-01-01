Neve Campbell adopts baby boy

Actress Neve Campbell and her partner J.J. Feild have adopted a baby boy.

The longtime couple, parents to six-year-old son Caspian, quietly joined the ranks of celebrity adoptees earlier this year (18), but the Party of Five star only broke the news on Friday (29Jun18), revealing all via Instagram.

Under a photo of herself, Feild, and Caspian pushing a stroller down a rain-soaked street, the actress wrote: "Sheer joy!!!!.... So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago.

"His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him. Our 6-year-old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning 'Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby.'"

Calling the adoption "the most incredible thing we’ve experienced", Neve states, "We’re so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift."

She then explained the photo, taken of the family from behind, was snapped "moments after our adoption became official yesterday and I’ve been dying to share our news with you all!"

Campbell, 44, and Feild started dating in 2011, a year before the lovebirds announced they were expecting their first child together.

She recently told Britain's The Guardian newspaper she's happier than she's ever been, admitting she was never comfortable with the level of fame she enjoyed as the star of Party of Five and cult horror film Scream.

"I look back and wonder who that person was, who it was they made me," she said. "I don't miss that at all... I'm back. I want to work on good things. I was offered three horror films last week."