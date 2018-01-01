Billy Bob Thornton unsure about future writing-directing projects

Billy Bob Thornton has plenty of ideas for new movies, but he isn’t sure how relevant they are.

As well as acting, Billy Bob also writes and directs. He won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 1996 flick Sling Blade, which he also starred in and directed, but his other movies weren't as well received, causing him to wonder if he's now "obsolete".

“Well, I do have plenty to say. I’ve got plenty of other movies I could do, just like those,” he said to Vulture about films Sling Blade, Daddy and Them and Jayne Mansfield’s Car, “I don’t know how relevant they are. Maybe I’m obsolete at this point as a writer-director.

"I mean, Jayne Mansfield’s Car, nobody saw it, and the people that did didn’t get it or just didn’t like it. I think if I’d made that movie the year after Sling Blade, it would’ve been a very viable commodity. These days? I don’t think so.

“I like to mix dark humour and drama, and for some reason these days things are very compartmentalised. A lot of independent films, they either make something so weird that it’s inaccessible, or they make it squeaky clean so that it just scratches the surface of some heavy subject.”

The 63-year-old, who has another two Oscar nominations to his name, hasn’t directed a film since 2012’s all-star Jayne Mansfield’s Car, which starred Kevin Bacon, Robert Duvall and the late John Hurt.

However, he’s got plenty more ideas and hasn’t written off making another flick.

“It’s that I just don’t know if the audience, or the studios, or the financial backers have any interest in hearing my stories. Because most of my stuff is based on southern literature and my experiences and … I dunno,” he sighed.

“I mean, it would be great if I could make a movie for just 25 people,” he added with a laugh. “But it’s hard to find anybody to give you money for that.”