Jennifer Aniston ‘asks Courteney Cox to set her up with new man’

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly turned to Courteney Cox in the hope her friend can find her a new man.

The actress and her Justin Theroux announced they were ending their marriage earlier this year (18), and the actor has since been linked to Emma Stone and Selena Gomez.

While Jennifer has allegedly not yet been romantically involved with anyone else, a source has claimed she’s relying on her former Friends co-star to help her find love again.

“She’s asked Courteney to help set her up with someone. She feels like it’s her turn to get back out there,” the insider told Britain’s Closer magazine. “She’s not interested in dating much younger men, but would like to find a loving and happy long-term relationship for herself.”

The Cougar Town star in currently engaged to Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, with the couple said to be planning to tie the knot any day now.

Unsurprisingly, the 54-year-old is keen to help Jennifer find some happiness of her own.

“Courteney is absolutely thrilled to be on the lookout for a new love interest to Jen,” the insider insisted. “She’s apparently already lined up some potential suitors, including a Hollywood talent agent that Jen has met before, a film director and someone well-known to the music industry who she knows through Johnny.”

Jennifer’s previous partners include ex-husband Brad Pitt, her The Break-Up co-star Vince Vaughn and singer John Mayer. However, the 49-year-old is adamant that she’s looking for a very different type of man this time around.

“Jen is done with playing games and doesn’t want to date anyone high-maintenance who is going to give her the runaround,” the source explained. “She’s not looking for a fairy tale, but a real relationship with someone who’s down-to-earth and will allow her to be herself.”