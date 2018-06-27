Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley welcome son

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley have welcomed their first baby via surrogate.

The couple celebrated their son's arrival with an announcement in British newspaper The Times on Saturday (30Jun18), and revealed they had named the baby after Tom's dad Robert, who died from a brain tumour in 2011.

"On 27th June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray," the notice read.

In February, Dustin and Tom announced they were expecting their first child together via surrogate, and shared a sweet snap of them holding up a sonogram of their impending bundle of joy.

They previously said they didn't want to know who the biological dad is as they both provided sperm to fertilise the surrogate's eggs.

Olympic diver Tom, 24, hit back at those who had criticised their decision to use a surrogate, and compared themselves to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who welcomed third child Chicago via a surrogate earlier this year (18).

"People almost felt sorry for her that she's not able to have a child because of health reasons, how lovely it is that a surrogate has been willing to do that," he said during a podcast with British presenter Fearne Cotton. "But for every other gay couple that isn't able to have a child but desperately would love to bring up a child, just like any heterosexual couple, we have been treated quite differently.

"There are lots of people in this world that can't have kids, whether it's due to fertility issues or health issues, whatever it may be. I don't think there would be as much drama if it was a straight couple."

Tom and the 44-year-old Oscar-winning director, who will raise their son in London, got married in May last year (17).