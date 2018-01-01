Claire Foy thrilled to join ‘lovely club’ of Lisbeth Salander actresses

Claire Foy is looking forward to unveiling her version of Stieg Larsson's famed character Lisbeth Salander.

The British actress is in the final stages of shooting the crime thriller The Girl in the Spider's Web, in which she plays the troubled computer hacker, the lead figure in the late Swedish author's Millennium novel series.

Lisbeth has previously been imagined by Noomi Rapace in the Swedish film adaptations of the books and by American star Rooney Mara in the 2011 adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, with Claire now excited to bring audiences her take.

"As an actor, you're very used to reincarnating roles. I'm from England; we do a lot of Shakespeare," she told Empire magazine. "I'm my version of Lisbeth Salander, which will inevitably be both different and similar. Either way, it’s a lovely club to join."

The Girl in the Spider's Web will follow Lisbeth and journalist Mikael Blomkvist, as played by Sverrir Gudnason, as find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials. Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant and Vicky Krieps round out the cast, with Fede Alvarez directing.

And Claire can’t praise the Don't Breathe filmmaker enough.

"I couldn't have taken the job just for the role alone – it was all him really," the 34-year-old smiled.

The actress' role comes after she played Anne Boleyn in TV series Wolf Hall, Diana Cavendish in biographical drama Breathe and Sawyer Valentini in Unsane.

But she's best known for her portrayal of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix show The Crown and found acting as the monarch to be more challenging than taking on Lisbeth.

"All the parts I'd had up to playing Elizabeth were the opposite of her as well. So that felt more of a departure for me than this," she added.