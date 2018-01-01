Angelina Jolie 'keen to adopt' following Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie is reportedly looking into adopting another child after her split from Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent actress is no stranger to the adoption process, having adopted Maddox, 16, from Cambodia, Pax, 14, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 13, from Ethiopia, as a single parent, before they were officially adopted by her then-partner Brad.

Angelina filed for divorce from her Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star in September 2016 after two years of marriage, and now she is reportedly looking to expand her brood, which also includes her and Brad's biological children Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

"Angie has wanted to adopt again for some years," a source told Grazia magazine. "She's looked at numerous options country-wise, but Syria would be the most realistic place to adopt from.

"She is keen to bring attention to that part of the world. The talks with agencies are advanced and ongoing, but she won't rush into this until circumstances are fully appropriate."

The 43-year-old has met plenty of Syrian refugees in countries such as Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan as part of her role as Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which she has held since 2012.

When she filed for divorce from Brad, she requested physical custody of their six children, but lawmakers at the Superior Court of Los Angeles County recently determined that it would be "harmful" for the kids to not have a relationship with their father. They have reached a temporary custody agreement for the summer, while Angelina shoots Maleficent 2 in London.

The Tomb Raider star previously explained to People magazine that she didn't take on work after the split because she wanted to be there for her children.

"Everything will be around the children," she explained in September (17). "I haven't worked for over a year now because they needed me home. Everything was just stopped. I'm really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them. Every location, every type of project, I'm going to have to adjust it to however much they can handle."