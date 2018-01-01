Kim and Kanye ‘deciding who should run for White House’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly discussing which one of them should run for President of the United States.

Kim recently made headlines after meeting, and convincing, current American leader Donald Trump to grant jailed great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson clemency.

Kanye has also met with Trump on numerous occasions, and has publicly praised the unconventional president.

The rapper has been talking about becoming a future White House resident since 2015, but now sources say it might actually be Kim who runs for office.

“Kim’s plans are increasingly becoming common knowledge,” an insider told Britain’s Heat magazine. “She’s a very smart woman and wants to have everything in place, as well as support from key voter bases, before she officially announces her bid.

“They still need to decide for sure whether it will be her or Kanye making the actual run for the Oval Office, and right now, it looks like it will be Kim. Kanye is no fool, he knows she’d be far less divisive than he is. Plus, to stand beside her as she becomes America’s first female president would make him prouder than ever.”

The insider adds that the husband and wife duo, who have children North, Saint and Chicago, work as a team, meaning Kim would happily listen to her other half’s policy ideas.

And Kim is allegedly ready to use a large chunk of her fortune, amassed from TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as numerous business ventures, including her KKW Beauty make-up brand, to further her political career.

“Kim is serious about running for President, and she’s willing to put her money where her mouth is,” the source said.