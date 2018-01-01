Andy Samberg supports Terry Crews over sexual assault claims

Andy Samberg is proud of his co-star Terry Crews for coming forward with his allegation of sexual assault.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star gave evidence before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday (26Jun18) to advocate for the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights, after he alleged he had been sexually assaulted by Hollywood agent Adam Venit at a party in 2016.

And on Friday, Terry's co-star Andy Samberg declared his love for the 49-year-old.

"We have a cast text chain and we were all texting him how incredible it was," he told the Associated Press. "He's a miracle. Terry's the best guy. I am proud to know him."

In a now-deleted series of posts on Instagram, rapper 50 Cent mocked the actor's allegations and suggested his muscular physique could have somehow prevented the alleged assault.

The rapper spoke to AP at a recent Starz event, and insisted he was just joking.

"You know what? When you put LOL (laughing out loud) behind any statement, it means you're laughing out loud," 50 Cent said. "That means it's a joke. That's it. Sometimes journalists leave those things out."

Terry filed a police report in November (17) and a lawsuit in December last year against Venit, who allegedly grabbed his genitals at a party. The case was reportedly dismissed "because the matter was beyond the statute of limitations for misdemeanors".

Court documents obtained by People showed that the Hollywood agent denied the allegations, and after a one-month unpaid suspension from his agency, William Morris Endeavor, Venit returned to work.

Rose McGowan, who came out with claims of sexual assault against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, called The Expendables star a hero for speaking out against his alleged attacker.

"Assault happens to boys and Men too," she shared on Twitter on Saturday. "You are brave, you are good, you are strong. I'm so pleased that @AndySamberg is in your corner. We all should be! Much love, Rose."